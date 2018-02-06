'Subnautica' Sound Designer Fired Over 'Hateful Statements'

Simon Chylinski, sound designer on the underwater survival game Subnautica, was fired this week from developer Unknown Worlds after insensitive Tweets resurfaced over the past few weeks, Kotaku reports.



The Tweets in question, as provided by Kotaku, mock diversity by using a popular meme to make fun of transgender issues, use the term "SJW logic" and claim that immigrating people from third world countries to the United States would, in turn, bring "3rd world tier crime rates and IQ."

Via Kotaku

Following public outcry against Chylinski's Tweets, Unknown Worlds terminated the developer's employment, as confirmed on his own Twitter feed, saying, "so. i just got fired.. :(."

"Over the weekend we discovered that one of our team members had made many hateful statements online that are against our company values," game director Charlie Cleveland told Kotaku. "After discussing the matter with him, we decided to stop working with him immediately.”

We've reached out to both Unknown Worlds and Chylinski for comment on the matter and will update the story accordingly should we hear back.

Subnautica was originally released into early access in December 2014 on PC, coming to Mac and Xbox One in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The game received a full release on PC last month, and is expected to come to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in-full at a later date.