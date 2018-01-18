Steve Aoki's Esports Team 'Rogue' Sold to RektGlobal

ReKTGlobal, a fast-growing esports infrastructure company, acquired esports organization Rogue, the two companies recently announced. Rogue, aside from being a top esports group, is notable for being partly owned by EDM producer Steve Aoki.

Founded in May 2016, Rogue's gone on to find success in games like Overwatch, Rocket League and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. According to a press release announcing the acquisition, Rogue will retain all current employees and staff, while expanding its offices "from Las Vegas to New York City" and bringing on new players. ReKTGlobal added it plans to enter the team into new games, as well as "[pursuing] Overwatch and League of Legends franchises in the future

"ReKTGlobal will take Rogue to the next level,” Aoki said about the partnership. “We share the same passion and vision, and we’re going to continue to build Rogue as an esports powerhouse through new sponsors, partners and by most importantly, winning.”

"Rogue is still a young company, and with all the growth we've experienced over the past year and a half, a strategic owner from the sports world makes sense. ReKTGlobal's expertise will bring in the right opportunities for Rogue moving forward and help us to continue to grow and dominate in esports,” Rogue CEO and co-founder Derek Nelson added.

"We have some big plans this year," Aoki said in an announcement video sent to Glixel, "and I can't wait for you guys to see what we've been working on. And always, keep going Rogue with us in 2018."

Check out the full video from Aoki above.