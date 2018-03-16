'StarCraft' Pro Player Arrested For Match Fixing

A 24-year-old professional StarCraft player was arrested for fixing matches in Busan, South Korea, Yonhap News reports. Additionally, police have arrested a 26-year-old accomplice that was running an illegal gambling site. Police did not reveal the names of either party.

Related Scarlett's 'StarCraft II' Win Was An Important Moment For Many Reasons Scarlett’s championship, the first time a woman has ever won a major StarCraft II tournament, was a rare moment of harmony in the acrimonious world of esports Twitter

The 26-year-old suggested the 24-year-old should manipulate the outcome of the quarterfinal match at the 2017 G-STAR Starcraft tournament last November in Busan. Doing so, the latter of the two "lost 2-0 after receiving 4.5 million won [$4,225 USD], and the operator raked in 15 million won via his two gambling sites," the outlet reports. Additionally, the two attempted a similar scheme during this month's ASL5 Starcraft tournament.

As well as these two arrests, police have booked a total of 116 people who used the unnamed gambling site, as well as seven other accomplices of the website runner that helped fix matches.