'Star Wars: Jedi Challenges' Adds Lightsaber Duels, Porgs

The augmented-reality game Star Wars: Jedi Challenges is getting a Last Jedi content expansion adding new gameplay, combat and Porgs, Disney, Lucasfilm and developer Lenovo announced today.

This new expansion is the first since the game's release back in November. All the new content will be free, available via a download. The new content is as follows:

New Lightsaber Duel – Players can duel two elite Praetorian Guards featured in The Last Jedi. This is the first time Jedi Challenges players will duel two characters at the same time.

New Planet for Strategic Combat – Three thrilling new levels of Strategic Combat set on Crait, a brand new planet that debuts in the film, will come with the update. Battle new enemies and vehicles including the formidable First Order AT-M6 walker.

New Content in Assault mode – All-new enemies and levels will be introduced, including the First Order Stormtrooper Executioner and Riot Control Stormtrooper.

Introduction of Porgs – Players will be rewarded with fan-favorite porgs in augmented reality.

The expansion will be available in January, though no specific release date was given. Check out a brief behind-the-scenes making-of video above.

Star Wars:The Last Jedi will be released worldwide tomorrow, December 15th.