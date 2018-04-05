'Spyro The Dragon' Remake Coming In September

Spyro Reignited Trilogy, a full remake of the first three Spyro the Dragon games, will be released on September 21st for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, publisher Activision announced today.

Featuring full HD versions of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, the collection will cost $39.99 USD at launch and will feature "more than 100 levels, enhanced reward sequences, Spyro’s gang of zany dragons and other goofballs." A trailer for the game can be found in last year's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy by entering the famous video game code up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, square during the Crash Bandicoot 3 title screen on the PlayStation 4. Or you can just watch it above.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is currently in development by Toys For Bob, which has history with the series. In 2011, the developer began releasing the toys-to-life Skylanders series, the latest of the Spyro games.



"We're deeply passionate about staying true to the legacy of the original three Spyro games with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy," Toys For Bob CCO Paul Yan said in a press release. "We've poured a lot of love into making the personalities and worlds feel just like fans remember them, while also keeping the game collection surprisingly fresh with lush, high definition detail. We're bringing back the Spyro we all fell in love with 20 years ago."

This is the second of Activision's from-the-ground-up remasters. Last year it released the aforementioned N. Sane Trilogy, a collection of Naughty Dog's first three Crash Bandicoot games.

Spyro the Dragon was originally released by Insomniac Games in 1998 for Sony's first PlayStation console. Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, also developed by Insomniac, were released in 1999 and 2000, respectively, for the PlayStation.