'Splatoon 2' Gets First Paid DLC This Summer

Splatoon 2 is getting a new single-player expansion later this year, Nintendo revealed today during its latest Direct presentation. It's the online shooter's first paid DLC.

Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion lets players take on the role of Agent 8, an Octoling with amnesia. The campaign features 80 missions, along with new stories focusing on old characters. Players who complete it can unlock the Octoling in multiplayer.

The Octo Expansion launches this summer, but Splatoon 2 fans can pre-purchase it now on the Nintendo eShop for $20 and get Octo-themed in-game gear right away.

Nintendo says Splatoon 2 is also getting a major free update that has over 100 new pieces of gear, more stages rolling out throughout the spring, and a new X rank.