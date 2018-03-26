Spanish 'Fortnite' YouTubers Get Over One Million Viewers

An estimated 1.1 million people tuned into YouTube last night to watch a gaggle of Fortnite streamers play the popular online sandbox survival game, according to Eurogamer.

The Spanish-language event was organized by YouTuber elrubiusOMG. Ninety-nine others joined him, broadcasting the stream from their own channels.

1.1M people watching @Rubiu5’s Fortnite BR tournament live right now on YouTube 😯 https://t.co/vhW8amAAFq pic.twitter.com/Lu7cMBc69Z — Alex Rubens (@alexrubens) March 25, 2018

Earlier this month, popular Fortnite streamer Ninja broke Twitch's concurrent viewer record thanks to some guest appearances by rappers Drake and Travis Scott and Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. That stream had over 600,000 live viewers.

If you missed last night's stream, you can watch a replay of it below.