'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' Coming To Switch

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is coming to the Nintendo Switch on April 24th, Nintendo announced today during its Nintendo Direct livestream. The game was originally released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in October of 2017.

The Fractured But Whole will be released on April 24th, Nintendo revealed. The game's add-on content, “Danger Deck” and “From Dusk Till Casa Bonita," will be available after the game's release for an additional purchase, or as part of the game's season pass. A third piece of DLC, called “Bring the Crunch," will also come to the platform when its released this summer.

