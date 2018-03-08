Sony Releases Free PS4 Theme for International Women's Day

A new free PlayStation 4 theme featuring many prominent female video game protagonists is available now for free in celebration of International Women's Day.

The theme, seen above, features Chloe and Nadine from the Uncharted series, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, Kara from Detroit: Become Human, Ellie from The Last of Us and a small creature from Dreams. The art was done by Media Molecule Maja-Lisa Kehlet, who just so happens to be working on the aforementioned Dreams.

You can download the theme here at the link.

International Women's Day is a annual global celebration of the movement for women's rights. The celebration first began in 1917 on March 8th in Soviet Russia after women gained suffrage, and was adopted by the United Nations in 1975. The holiday is often used to spread awareness for women's rights and equality in the work place.