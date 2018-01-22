Sony Announces Line of PlayStation-Themed Toys

PlayStation is releasing a set of four inch figurines based on its properties in collaboration with the company ThinkGeek, the two companies recently announced (via Polygon).

Called the "Totaku Collection," the initial run of figures will feature Kratos from the God of War series, Parappa the Rapper, Sackboy from LittleBigPlanet, Crash Bandicoot, the Hunter from Bloodborne, the Feisar FX350 ship from Wipeout and Tekken's Heihachi character. Each figure will cost $9.99 and will be sold exclusively at GameStop stores (which owns ThinkGeek) starting on March 23rd. As of right now, neither PlayStation or ThinkGeek have announced any further plans for Totaku figures aside from the seven mentioned above.

One thing worth mentioning is, despite how similar they look, Totaku's do not function like Nintendo's popular amiibo figures; PlayStation's line of figures are decoration only. Each character is fixed onto its respective platform and feature no joint articulation.