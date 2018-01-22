Sonic Creator Joins Square Enix On Unannounced Project

Yuji Naka, the lead programmer on the original Sonic the Hedgehog game, has officially joined Square Enix, as announced on Naka's official Twitter.

As of right now, what Naka is working on is still a secret. Though, according to his Tweet, it looks like the creator will be developing a new game. Naka's official title with the company was also not given.

Just a quick note to let you know, I joined SQUARE ENIX in January.

I’m joining game development as before, and strive to develop games at SQUARE ENIX.

I aim to develop an enjoyable game, please look forward to it. — Yuji Naka / 中 裕司 (@nakayuji) January 22, 2018

While Naka is best known for his work on the Sonic series, he also headed development on Sega's cult-classic Nights Into Dreams. Naka left Sonic Team in 2006 during development of the infamous Sonic the Hedgehog reboot to form his own company, Prope. Since its foundation, Prope's worked on numerous mobile games, as well as titles for the Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.