Trending

Sonic Creator Joins Square Enix On Unannounced Project

No word on what Naka's working on

Credit: Yves Tennevin/Wikipedia

Yuji Naka, the lead programmer on the original Sonic the Hedgehog game, has officially joined Square Enix, as announced on Naka's official Twitter. 

As of right now, what Naka is working on is still a secret. Though, according to his Tweet, it looks like the creator will be developing a new game. Naka's official title with the company was also not given. 

While Naka is best known for his work on the Sonic series, he also headed development on Sega's cult-classic Nights Into Dreams. Naka left Sonic Team in 2006 during development of the infamous Sonic the Hedgehog reboot to form his own company, Prope. Since its foundation, Prope's worked on numerous mobile games, as well as titles for the Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. 