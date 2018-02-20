Sledgehammer Games Co-Founders Leave 'Call of Duty: WWII' Studio

Sledgehammer Games co-founders Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield have left the studio behind Call of Duty WW II to shift their attention to new "executive duties" inside Activision, the company tells Glixel. Aaron Halon will take over as studio head.

Related 'Sicario 2' Director May Direct 'Call of Duty' Movie Stefano Sollima is reportedly in talks to direct an upcoming film adaptation of the popular video game

"We thank Glen and Michael for their tremendous body of work on Call of Duty and look forward to continuing to collaborate with them in their new roles," an Activision spokesperson said in a prepared statement sent to Glixel. "These changes have created an opportunity to elevate one of the key leaders at the studio, Aaron Halon, to lead Sledgehammer Games. Aaron is a founding member of Sledgehammer Games and the natural fit to lead the team."

Schofield and Condrey worked together at EA on a number of games including Dead Space. The two founded Sledgehammer Games in 2009 and pitched it to Activision, where it became an internal studio. Sledgehammer co-developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with Infinity Ward and lead development on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WW II.



In a prepared statement, Schofield thanked Activision for the opportunity to create and lead Sledgehammer Games.



"Now, it’s time to try other things," he said in the prepared statement. "Activision has offered me the opportunity to focus my energy on something I’m very passionate about, exploring new game ideas for the company. It’s something I just couldn’t pass up. Working with such a great studio of developers at Sledgehammer Games has been an honor and the highlight of my career. The team is in great hands with Aaron, he has my full support and confidence."



Condrey said in his prepared statement that he and Schofield founded Sledgehammer Games to bring together a world class development team with a singular goal of delivering excellence for fans.



"Over the course of nearly a decade, Glen and I proudly grew the studio and watched a new crop of leaders emerge within the team," he said in the statement. "On a personal level, I’m deeply grateful to the men and women who have poured their passion into the pursuit of excellence with us. I’m proud of what we accomplished together, it has been the greatest experience of my professional life. I am looking forward to starting a new chapter of my career with Activision. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of Sledgehammer Games and look forward to seeing Aaron lead the studio to new heights.”