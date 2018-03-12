Sign-Up For 'Fortnite Battle Royal' on iOS Is Live, Here's the Link

You can now sign-up for a chance to download Fornite Battle Royale on iPhone. To put your name down for a chance to play the full version of the game on your iPhone hit up this link.

The mobile version of the popular game's Battle Royale mode will also support the ability to play against those gaming on PS4, PC, Mac, Xbox and both mobile devices.

The mobile version will be the same 100-player game with the same gameplay, map, content and weekly updates, according to Epic. While it will support cross play and cross progression with almost all versions of the game, that doesn't include the Xbox One version.

While Epic announced last week that the game will start rolling out to iOS users on Monday through an invite event, they still haven't disclosed how many codes will be handed out initially.

This is the message I received when I signed up this morning:

"Thank you for signing up for the Fortnite Invite Event on iOS. Email invites will start rolling out soon. The email invite will include a link to download the game on the App Store. If you don’t receive an invite right away, don’t worry. We’ll be adding new players regularly over the coming months. Players who receive invites from Epic will also get friend invite codes to share with others."



To participate, you need an internet connection and iOS 11 on iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad 2017 devices or later. Support for Android devices will be rolling out in the months to come

