Square Enix Confirms 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' September Release Date

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be released on September 24th, Square Enix revealed today on the game's official website. This news comes just a day after the game's release date was leaked via the website's HTML code.

As of right now, the only thing Square Enix has revealed is the game's release date and a brief teaser trailer (seen above). A "reveal event" is planned for April 27th, where we might get a look at gameplay. The company also unveiled some kind of puzzle tied to the game coming next Monday, though no details were given.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is breaking from its predecessor's release schedule – Rise of the Tomb Raider originally launched as a timed-exclusive on Xbox One – and will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC at the same time.