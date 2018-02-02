To celebrate Rainbow Six Siege's third year, developer-publisher Ubisoft recently detailed the upcoming "Outbreak" event, which adds new difficulty options, cooperative modes and, for the first time, zombie-like monsters. Check out a trailer for the event above.

After a space capsule crashes to earth carrying a dangerous unknown parasite, the Rainbow Six team is tasked with fighting back the virus – which is turning people into monsters. "From exploding monstrosities to hulking horrors, these armored monsters will bring the fight close and push the destruction engine to new heights – they won’t hesitate to tear through walls to get to you," Ubisoft said about the new content.

Five new infected archetypes will be added with the update, Ubisoft added, each with their own set of abilities to challenge players. Additionally, two new difficulty options will be added: Normal, which basically operates like any other Normal setting in games, and Pandemic. "In this mode, friendly fire is on so watch were you’re shooting! Additionally, enemies can take you down with only a few hits. Smart tactical play and team play are the only way to prevail," Ubisoft said.

For the new update, Ubisoft revealed it's adding three new cooperative levels to Siege. As the developer puts it, these levels are "bigger and more open" than other PVP maps in the game, but also "more linear and feature a clear sense of progression."

For operators in Outbreak, Ubisoft said it made very careful decisions in who to choose. Not all operators, it said, are fit for this type of gameplay. The entire list of operators, as detailed by Ubisoft, is as follows:

The two new Operation Chimera Operators

Smoke

Ying

Buck

Kapkan

Ash

Doc

Tachanka

Glaz

And last but not least, our faithful Recruit!

Outbreak is currently slated to launch on test servers on February 20th. It'll be available for all players starting on March 6th, and will run until April 3rd.