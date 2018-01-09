Sea of Thieves is getting a closed beta between January 24th and the 29th, Microsoft announced today on its official blog.

The closed beta is set to begin at 4:00 a.m. PT (7:00 a.m. ET) on the 24th, and will run until 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on the 29th. The beta will be available for anyone who signed up for the game's "Insider Programme" before December 1st, 2017 and to anyone who pre-ordered the game.

Developer Rare stressed the beta doesn't feature the full game, but added there's no non-disclosure agreement tied to it. "[Players] can stream, create videos, share clips, take screenshots or do anything else that their wonderful minds can come up with," the company said.

Sea of Thieves is set to be released on March 20th for Xbox One and PC.