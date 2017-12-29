Report: Next 'Destiny 2' Expansion Heads to Mars

Destiny 2's next expansion is called Gods of Mars and it introduces a new faction. That's according to a listing that briefly appeared on the PlayStation Store.

The page was deleted, but a Reddit user named (not-coincidentally) GodsofMarsLeak grabbed some screenshots. They've since been deleted too, along with the account, but Game Informer snagged one before they were taken down.

Gods of Mars reportedly takes place in a new area called the Frigid Vale. Its villain is a Warmind named Charlemagne, who has imprisoned rival A.I. Rasputin. The expansion will have new story missions and adventures, new gear, new multiplayer arenas, a new faction, and more.

The page lists March 2018 as a release date. But, until publisher Activision confirms the listing is real, take it with a grain of salt.