'Rocket League' Tournaments Beta Coming to Steam This Month

Psyonix is bringing organized competition to Rocket League this spring, and it's asking fans to help test it out.

A "Tournaments Beta" version of the hybrid soccer/racing game is coming to Steam on Wednesday, February 21st, the studio announced today. It ends on February 23rd. Psyonix said the beta is "purpose-built" to help test functionality and a new UI created specifically for the Tournaments system.

Rocket League had its best year yet in 2017, Psyonix recently claimed. It did quite well on the Nintendo Switch, where it remains on the eShop's best seller list. It also launched a number of new tournaments like the Universal Open, The X Games, and the Eleague Cup. Adding this new competitive mode will also undoubtedly help the game's popularity grow in the esports scene.

Anyone who wants to participate in the beta can access it via their Steam Library. They need to own a copy of the game, of course. The beta won't erase your XP, inventory, replays, or other data, Psyonix said. The developer added it will take in everyone's feedback on its Subreddit, Facebook, and Twitter.