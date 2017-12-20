'Rocket League' Had Its 'Best Year Yet' in 2017

Rocket League developer Psyonix claims 2017 was the "best year yet" for the popular vehicular soccer game. And it owes a lot of that to the Nintendo Switch and esports.

"We had the pleasure of welcoming a whole new set of fans from the Nintendo Switch community – a huge milestone not just for us at Psyonix, but also for Rocket League as a game and an esport," writes Rocket League game director Corey Davis in a blog post.

Although Psyonix doesn't give sales numbers, Rocket League is currently number one on the Nintendo eShop's bestseller list (it's also 25 percent off). Not only is it outperforming notable new releases like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim at this moment, it's beating first-party Nintendo games like Super Mario Odyssey and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 too.

Rocket League Esports has also grown this year. Brand new tournaments like the Universal Open, The X Games, and the Eleague Cup launched. "With the introduction of our Collegiate Rocket League program and the RLCS World Championships in LA and DC breaking records, there’s never been a better time to be a fan of competitive Rocket League," Davis says.

But, Davis admits all this growth has brought new challenges as well. Recurring PsyNet database outages made it more difficult for people to log in and play, but those issues are mostly resolved. The team is working on game server performance, and it will start rolling out improved connection quality status information in the game client in 2018. It's also focusing on Rocket League's performance on Xbox One.

"We don’t want Xbox players to feel ignored when they report issues, and we’ve rolled out fixes for stability and stuttering in our last two major patches," Davis writes. "But we know some of you are still experiencing performance problems and we’re actively working to fix them. We’ll have more to share in the new year."

Finally, Psyonix is outlining some of its plans for next year. It's still working on in-game tournaments and says a beta test will kick off early next year. It's going to revamp the progression system to make XP more meaningful again, and there will be new rewards like banners and titles for leveling up. But, the biggest feature in development is probably cross-platform party support. That's scheduled for a 2018 release.