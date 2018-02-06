Report: This Year's 'Call of Duty' Will Be 'Black Ops 4'

This year's Call of Duty game will be Black Ops 4, Eurogamer reports, citing confirmation from "multiple sources." Given the annualized nature of the series, Eurogamer reports Black Ops 4 is due out late this year – in line with the series' release schedule since 2005.

Publisher Activision declined to comment to Eurogamer about the leak. However, there are some parts of the outlet's story that line up with historical trends for the series. According to Eurogamer, Black Ops 4 is in development by Treyarch Studios – the team behind the other three Black Ops games. To meet its annualized schedule, Call of Duty games are swapped between three studios – Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward and the aforementioned Treyarch – each putting out a game every three years. Treyarch's last game, Black Ops 3, was released in 2015.

According to Eurogamer's report, Black Ops 4 will have a more grounded story to "fit the series' recent desire for a more grounded feeling – in response to the negative feedback surrounding 2016's space-set Infinite Warfare."

The only public-facing corroboration of the outlet's report comes from "industry insider" Marcus Sellars, who Tweeted about the series' return to the Black Ops setting. Sellars, who cites no sources in his Tweet, also adds the game is in development by a different studio for the Nintendo Switch, saying, "The Switch version will support DLC, HD Rumble and motion controls. The Switch version is also being ported by a company which is familiar with COD games."

Replying to someone in a Tweet thread, Sellars also said Treyarch is shooting for Black Ops 4 to run at 60 frames per second while the console is docked. The last Call of Duty game to come to a Nintendo Platform was 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts, developed by Infinity Ward.

We've reached out to Activision in an effort to confirm these rumors and will update the story should we hear back.