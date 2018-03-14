Report: New 'Tomb Raider' Coming In September

The next Tomb Raider game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 14th, GameSpot reports. Additionally, the game's official website currently has a countdown scheduled for tomorrow, March 15th, 6:00am PT (9:00am ET).

The website's source code appears to be the source of the leaked release date, displaying "Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the climactic finale of Lara's origin story ... Available September 14th, 2018," GameSpot reports. At the time of writing, it looks like the release date has been removed from the site's HTML, though Polygon was able to get a screen grab of the HTML revealing the date (shown below).

Polygon

The game's also listed for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, which, as GameSpot points out, breaks from its predecessor's release schedule; Rise of the Tomb Raider originally launched on Xbox One as a timed exclusive.



Elsewhere in the site's source code, an April 27th "reveal date," is mentioned, possibly hinting at a gameplay trailer. The current countdown on the website may be hinting at simply the reveal of that date. Though we weren't able to confirm the release date ourselves, we did find the game's reveal date in the code (shown in the picture below).

It's worth pointing out Shadow of the Tomb Raider hasn't been formally revealed, and the only way we know the game's name comes from a leak on a train – though it's possible it's just a codename. That said, Square Enix has said its working on a new game in the series, though it's unclear whether or not developer Crystal Dynamics will return to the series. According to a report from Kotaku, Eidos Montreal, developer of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, will take the reigns on the next Tomb Raider game.