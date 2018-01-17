Report: New 'Fable' Game In Development By 'Forza Horizon' Developers

A new "big-budget" Fable game is in development, Eurogamer reports. Microsoft, reported as publisher for the new project, hasn't confirmed anything officially as of yet.

Citing multiple sources, Eurogamer reports that Playground, the developer behind the Forza Horizon series, is heading up development of the new Fable game. Despite the studio's pedigree with racing games, Fable will be an open-world action RPG with a focus on characters. The report adds Playground has put about 200 people on the project. As of right now, this project would be the only game the studio's working on – that's been revealed.

The first Fable game was released in 2004 as a new take on the RPG series by video game auteur Peter Molyneux. The most recent tentpole entry into the series, Fable: The Journey, came out in 2012, though a collectible card game based on the property released in early access last year.

According to Eurogamer's sources, this new Fable project is very early in development. Microsoft's decision to return to the series after it cancelled the free-to-play Fable Legends and shut down Fable developer Lionhead Studios, the outlet says, "was in part inspired" by the success of Sony's own open-world action RPG Horizon Zero Dawn. Since release last year, Eurogamer points out, Horizon's sold more than three million copies.

"As for this new Fable, Playground is seen as a highly talented developer which has done fantastic work with the Forza series for Microsoft," Eurogamer says. "Forza Horizon 3 was one of Xbox's biggest games of 2016, and the hope is the studio can make a high-quality Fable adventure once it brings in open-world RPG expertise."

When asked about the report, a spokesperson from Microsoft told Glixel, "Microsoft does not comment on rumor or speculation."