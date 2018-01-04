Report: Fig Funding Down 28% in 2017

Funding on the crowdfunding site Fig is down 28 percent, Polygon reports. In 2017, the site raised $5.6 million for its individual projects, down from $7.8 million in 2016.

Fig launched in 2015 as a new take on the crowdfunding site. Alongside donating money to a project, funders can choose to invest in a project, actually making money back if the game does well. It's first project, Outer Wilds, was a success, raising over $126,000 of its $125,000 campaign. The site gained attention, however, when it launched a campaign for Psychonauts 2, the sequel to cult classic Psychonauts, which successfully accrued more than $3.8 million by the end of its month long initiative.

In 2017, Polygon reports, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire raised over $4.4 million – more than half of Fig's 2017 income. Phoenix Point claimed the site's distant number two spot, raising $765,948. Polygon adds only one other Fig project broke $100,000 this year, and only two broke $50,000.

Though income is down, Fig's success rate is up over 2016. This year the site successfully got funding for 11 total games, while last year it funded only five.

As of writing, Fig only has one active campaign. Earth Romancer, so far, has raised $31,395 of its $100,000 goal. The campaign has 20 days left.