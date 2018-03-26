Report: EA Vancouver Is Working On An Open World 'Star Wars' Game

A new AAA open world Star Wars game is in development by EA's Vancouver studio, GameSpot reports. The news, initially, was found in a EA job posting for a lead online engineer, though it looks like the publisher's pulled any mention of open world after news hit. As of writing, open world isn't mentioned once in the job listing.

EA is looking for an engineer to "Lead a team to deliver Online features for a Star Wars Open World project," the outlet reports. While not much else is given, the listing does require applicants to have "experience implementing Online features such as Matchmaking, Asynchronous interactions, Live services, Server-host migration, etc."

While it's hard to say what EA is planning with this open world Star Wars game, it could be a reboot of Visceral's Star Wars game. Back in October, EA announced it was closing the studio, moving its Star Wars game to a new, unannounced studio. "[W]e are shifting the game to be a broader experience that allows for more variety and player agency, leaning into the capabilities of our Frostbite engine and reimagining central elements of the game to give players a Star Wars adventure of greater depth and breadth to explore," EA Executive Vice President Patrick Söderlund said at the time.

Visceral's Star Wars game was being headed up by Uncharted 2 director Amy Hennig. Brief footage for the game was shown off during E3 2016.



EA currently has exclusive rights to publishing Star Wars video games on PC and consoles, and has enlisted developers such as DICE, Respawn and EA Motive to work on games for the property.