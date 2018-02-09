Report: Bandai Namco Is Developing 'Metroid Prime 4'

Bandai Namco Singapore is developing Metroid Prime 4, Eurogamer reports, citing confirmation from "multiple sources." The game was originally announced last year during E3 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, though no further details were given.



According to the outlet's report, Metroid Prime 4 is still pretty early on in development, so there's no real reason to think the game's coming soon. Members of the game's development team come from LucasArts Singpore, which, Eurogamer says, worked on the cancelled Star Wars 1313.

If Eurogamer's report is to believed, this would be the first mainline Prime game not developed by Austin Texas developer Retro Studios, which developed a Prime trilogy across the Nintendo GameCube and Wii consoles.

While there's no real concrete details about the game aside from its developer, we've reached out to Nintendo in an effort to verify this report. We will update the story accordingly should we hear back.