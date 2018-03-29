A fully remastered version of Red Faction: Guerrilla is heading to the Playstation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One later this year, publisher THQ Nordic announced Thursday morning.

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered will feature fully reworked graphics from its textures to completely new graphic features, improved shadow rendering and lighting, reworked shader and postprocessing and native 4K support.



The original game come to PS3, Windows and Xbox 360 in 2009 to mostly positive reviews. The game takes place 50 years after the original Red Faction Game and has players take on the role of an insurgent fighter with the newly re-established Red Faction movement as they battle for liberation from the oppressive Earth Defense Force. Red Faction: Guerrilla featured a level of destruction rarely seen before in games before its release. That coupled with open-world play and true-physics made it a stand-out release. Other features of the game included:

Open World Guerrilla Warfare - You decide who, when, where and how to battle. Utilize guerrilla tactics, improvised weaponry, and modified vehicles to lead insurgent attacks on EDF targets. Launch attacks based on your own gameplay style, take on missions in any order you choose, or engage in destructive activities to weaken the EDF's grip on Mars.



Strategic Destruction - Use destruction to your tactical advantage, setting ambushes or chain reaction explosions to attack enemy strongholds and permanently modify the game environment. Leverage fully-dynamic physics-based destruction to improvise on the fly: blow holes in a wall or floor to set an ambush or escape, take out a staircase to stop your pursuers, or drive vehicles through blown out walls.

Evolving & Emergent Gameplay - Carve your path through an ever changing landscape as you improvise your combat tactics - mixing gameplay styles, vehicles, weapons and explosives to defeat the EDF.

Epic Sci-Fi Setting - Explore the huge, unforgiving Martian landscape, from the desolate mining outpost of Parker to the gleaming EDF capital city of Eos; then tear through the fully destructible open-world environments swarming with EDF forces, Red Faction resistance fighters, and the downtrodden settlers caught in the cross-fire.

Multiplayer Combat - There is no place to hide when you put your guerrilla warfare skills to the test in a variety of highly destructive multiplayer combat modes.