Recent 'Destiny 2' Faction Rally Is Limiting Token Drops

A recent Faction Rally in Destiny 2 is angering players with the way it limits players from receiving in-game tokens, PC Gamer reports.

Two days ago, January 16th, developer Bungie issues a hotfix addressing the following problem: "Players who do not own Curse of Osiris now have the ability to earn Season 2 rewards within Faction Rallies and Iron Banner."

Which is all fine and good, it gets more players into the event, but as PC Gamer points out, it's been a slog to play. Playing the Faction Rally, writer Andy Chalk says chests in the Lost Sector and Public Event stopped dropping tokens. In Destiny 2, tokens "are converted to engrams that decrypt into arms, armor, and cosmetics, and also determine the ultimate winner of the rally – whoever collects the most is the best," the writer points out. Initially, the writer says, he thought this may have been caused by server struggles. However, an update on Bungie's website reveals this token throttling was an intentional choice.

From Bungie's update:

"We're aware of player reports about Lost Sectors not granting rewards. There was a throttle added to address an issue in the previous Faction Rallies where players were earning 500 Tokens per hour.



"The patchnote concerning this change has been updated to correctly state that all Lost Sector chests are subject to this throttle.

"Right now if a player opens more than 2 Chests in a 10 minute period they will not receive additional rewards from Lost Sector chests for 10 minutes. This does not prevent players from completing milestones related to Lost Sector chests."

The issues here – an issue many are taking to Reddit to criticize – is Destiny 2 is all about looting; that's it's core concept. You run, you gun, you loot. Bungie's decision to limit the amount of tokens a player can get – effectively limiting the amount of loot they can get – goes against the core concept of the game. "A core element of rallies is raiding Lost Sectors to blow up supplies, but they generally only take a couple of minutes to run through for even mid-level players," Chalk writes. "They're made for quick grinding, in a game that's all about grinding – but now there's no point to it."

Chalk adds this limit may be the result of a bug in a previous Faction Rally, which allowed players to farm tokens much quicker than intended.

As of right now it's unclear whether or not Bungie plans to patch out this token throttling.