Razer's Latest CES Gadget Explains Why It Released a Smartphone

Razer on Tuesday unveiled a 13.3-inch laptop which is powered by the company's powerful Razer Phone. Once slotted into the surface of the laptop, beneath the keyboard, the phone both powers the device and acts as its speakers and touchpad or secondary touchscreen.

As with most of the "projects" unveiled by Razer at CES each year, there's no promise that this one, dubbed Project Linda, will ever see the light of day.

The prototype features a full-sized keyboard with dedicated Android-specific keys and Razer Chroma backlighting. The device also supports using the phone as a touchpad or plugging in a standard mouse. The CNC aluminum chassis is 0.59-inch (15 mm) thick and weighs under three pounds (1.25 kg) including the docked phone. Its 13.3-inch Quad HD touchscreen extends the 120 Hz experience available on the Razer Phone to a larger display. The concept design also features a 53.6 Wh internal battery that can rapidly charge the docked phone to full capacity over three times while away from AC power. Inside the laptop is 200 GB of storage, allowing for offline backups and additional local media and app storage. Connectivity afforded via Project Linda includes a built in 3.5-millimeter audio jack, a USB-A port, a USB-C charging port, 720p webcam, and a dual-array microphone. The Razer Phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile chipset and 8 GB of RAM power the laptop.

“Android power users and laptop enthusiasts share a need for performance in a mobile form factor, which we provide with our award-winning Razer Phone and Razer laptops,” Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said in a prepared statement. “Project Linda combines the best of both worlds, bringing a larger screen and physical keyboard to the Android environment, enhancing the experience for gaming and productivity.”

Razer has recently dominated the Best of CES awards with its often off-kilter, but intriguing concept designs, some of which went on to become or inspire full retail products such as the Razer Switchbade laptop, the Razer Edge tablet and the Razer Blade Stealth and Core.