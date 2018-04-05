Razer Launches Its Own Digital Game Store Today

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer launched its own digital video game storefront today, giving PC owners yet another way to buy titles.

Similar to competitors like Amazon and Green Man Gaming, the Razer Game Store offers thousands of titles via Steam or Uplay product keys, along with exclusive offers and vouchers.

But, it does have something unique to offer as well. People who use the Razer Game Store can get hardware discounts and earn zSilver loyalty rewards credits, which can be applied to other store purchases.

Another benefit to the Razer Game Store is its exclusives. Each week, the company says it will pick four games it thinks people will like and throw in perks to sweeten the deal. The first batch of games includes Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed: Origins, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Not only are the games discounted up to 50 percent, people who buy them will get a Razer Game Store voucher of up to $15, double zSilver rewards, and a $10 voucher on Razer peripherals bought on RazerStore.

Right now, the Razer Game Store is live in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Other European countries are supported with an English version of the store with prices in Euro currency. Everyone else can use a global storefront with prices based on U.S. dollars.