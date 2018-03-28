Rare Removes Proposed Death Penalties From 'Sea of Thieves'

A planned penalty called "Death Cost," which would penalize players who've died in Sea of Thieves, has been nixed, executive producer Joe Neate recently announced on the Sea of Thieves website.

Originally revealed last week, the proposed Death Cost would deduct gold coins from players when they died, with different rates being applied based on the cause of death. However, due to fan feedback, it looks like Rare's had a change of heart.

"One piece of additional feedback we've seen is around a proposed change listed in our release notes last week, and we've heard the sentiment there, so I can confirm that Death Cost is, well, dead," Neate said about the feature. "Thanks for the feedback here. We're listening."

Taking to his personal Twitter, Neate added developer Rare "messed up" the messaging surrounding Death Cost. His full Tweet is as follows:

Letting everyone know we've heard the feedback and the proposed 'Death Cost' in #SeaOfThieves is, well, dead. We messed up with the messaging around this, and it's now gone. Thanks for the honest feedback & discussion on this. https://t.co/83pYg5HPbq — Three Sheets Neate (@JoeNeate1) March 26, 2018

Sea of Thieves was released a week ago, March 20th, exclusively for Xbox One and PC. Within the first 48 hours of launch, the game racked up more than one million players.