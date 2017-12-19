'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' to Get 3D Replays and Kill Cams on PC

Kill camera and 3D replay features are coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, developer-publisher Bluehole recently announced (via EGMNOW). To get these features in the game, the company partnered with the South Korean game technology company Minkonet.

The new 3D Replay feature will give players "seamless playback video of the primary player’s gameplay as well as the innovative ability to closely follow another user’s gaming feats and arena roaming as an in-game observer." As of right now, there's no way to really watch a game of Battlegrounds outside of using a streaming service such as Twitch – but even then you're only watching one player.

Additionally, Battlegrounds has never offered the option to see how a player was killed. Given the skill of some players with long-range weapons, it can sometimes lead to confusion about just where a player was hit from – and how. A Kill Cam will, in theory, alleviate this.

"We know expectations from the community are high and our team worked side-by-side with the PUBG developers to design and deliver a never-before-seen, immersive replay experience that is sure to deliver countless hours of ‘wow-factor’ moments and shareable content," Minkonet founder and CEO Peter Kim said about the new features.

Both the 3D Replay and Kill Cam are expected to launch along side the game's full 1.0 release tomorrow, December 20th, on PC. No word yet on if and when the Xbox version of the game, which is currently in early access, may get the new features.