'PUBG' Breaks Its Concurrent Record, Has Banned 1.5 Million Players

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds recently passed 3 million concurrent players on PC, according to Steam Database. The game peaked at 3,106,358 players earlier today.

As PC Gamer points out, this new record smashes the the second-place holder, Dota 2. At its highest, Dota had 1.29 million players. It's also worth pointing out, since Battlegrounds' early access release on PC back in March, it's become Steam's most-played game.

That's the only impressive metric revealed for Battlegrounds today, though. According to he anti-chat company BattlEye (via PC Gamer), 1.5 million players have been banned from the game for cheating in matches. BattlEye revealed the news on Twitter.

Out less than a year, Battlegronds has been purchased over 30 million times on PC. Released on Xbox One this month, the console version of the game was purchased more than a million times in its first 48 hours.

