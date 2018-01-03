Trending

'PUBG' and 'Cuphead' Top 2017's Steam Awards List

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Cuphead are among the winners of this year's Steam Awards, Steam recently announced. The awards, which run alongside Steam's winter sale, are based on fan votes across a variety of categories. 

A completely rundown of the awards, as detailed by Valve, is below:

The “Choices Matter” Award - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Runner-ups: Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Dishonored 2, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The "Mom’s Spaghetti” Award - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Runner-ups: Resident Evil 7, Alien Isolation, Outlast 2, The Evil Within 2

The "Labor of Love" Award - Warframe

Runner-ups: Team Fortress 2, Path of Exile, Crusader Kings 2, Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

The "Suspension of Disbelief" Award - Rocket League

Runner-ups: Saints Row 4, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Goat Simulator, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

The "The World Is Grim Enough Let's Just All Get Along" Award - Stardew Valley

Runner-ups: Cities: Skylines, To The Moon, Abzu, Sime Rancher

The "No Apologies" Award - The Witcher: Enhanced Edition

Runner-ups: Rust, Mount & Blade: Warband, HuniePop, Gothic 2: Gold Edition

The "Defies Description" Award - Garry's Mod

Runner-ups: The Stanley Parable, Doki Doki Literature Club!, Antichamber, Pony Island

The "Cry Havoc And Let Slip The Dogs Of War" Award - Just Cause 3

Runner-ups: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Total War: Warhammer 2, Broforce, Red Faction Guerrilla 

The "Haunts My Dreams" Award - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Runner-ups: Dark Souls 3, Civilization 6, Dota 2, Factorio

The "Soul Of Vitruvius" Award - Rise of the Tomb Raider

Runner-ups: Nier: Automata, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, I Am Bread, Bayonetta

The "Whoooaaaaaaa, Dude! 2.0" Award - The Evil Within 2

Runner-ups: Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Antichamber, Luna, CPU Invaders

The "Best Soundtrack" Award - Cuphead

Runner-ups: Nier: Automata, Undertale, Transistor, Crypt of the NecroDancer

The "Even Better Than I Expected" Award - Cuphead

Runner-ups: Assassin's Creed Origins, Call of Duty: WW2, Hollow Knight, Sonic Mania