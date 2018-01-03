'PUBG' and 'Cuphead' Top 2017's Steam Awards List

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Cuphead are among the winners of this year's Steam Awards, Steam recently announced. The awards, which run alongside Steam's winter sale, are based on fan votes across a variety of categories.
A completely rundown of the awards, as detailed by Valve, is below:
The “Choices Matter” Award - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Runner-ups: Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Dishonored 2, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
The "Mom’s Spaghetti” Award - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Runner-ups: Resident Evil 7, Alien Isolation, Outlast 2, The Evil Within 2
The "Labor of Love" Award - Warframe
Runner-ups: Team Fortress 2, Path of Exile, Crusader Kings 2, Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
The "Suspension of Disbelief" Award - Rocket League
Runner-ups: Saints Row 4, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Goat Simulator, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
The "The World Is Grim Enough Let's Just All Get Along" Award - Stardew Valley
Runner-ups: Cities: Skylines, To The Moon, Abzu, Sime Rancher
The "No Apologies" Award - The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
Runner-ups: Rust, Mount & Blade: Warband, HuniePop, Gothic 2: Gold Edition
The "Defies Description" Award - Garry's Mod
Runner-ups: The Stanley Parable, Doki Doki Literature Club!, Antichamber, Pony Island
The "Cry Havoc And Let Slip The Dogs Of War" Award - Just Cause 3
Runner-ups: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Total War: Warhammer 2, Broforce, Red Faction Guerrilla
The "Haunts My Dreams" Award - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Runner-ups: Dark Souls 3, Civilization 6, Dota 2, Factorio
The "Soul Of Vitruvius" Award - Rise of the Tomb Raider
Runner-ups: Nier: Automata, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, I Am Bread, Bayonetta
The "Whoooaaaaaaa, Dude! 2.0" Award - The Evil Within 2
Runner-ups: Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Antichamber, Luna, CPU Invaders
The "Best Soundtrack" Award - Cuphead
Runner-ups: Nier: Automata, Undertale, Transistor, Crypt of the NecroDancer
The "Even Better Than I Expected" Award - Cuphead
Runner-ups: Assassin's Creed Origins, Call of Duty: WW2, Hollow Knight, Sonic Mania