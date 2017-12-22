'Psychonauts 2' Delayed Out of 2018

Psychonauts 2 has been delayed out of 2018, developer Double Fine Productions announced yesterday on the crowdfunding platform Fig. The game was originally planned for a Q3 2018 release.

Speaking in the update, Double Fine said now that the game's in full-production it has a better idea of the size and scope of the game. "[We know] how long it will take us to make it, and the amount of time we need to make it be great. From those projections we know that Psychonauts 2 will not be shipping in 2018, like we originally estimated when we published the Fig campaign two years ago," the developer said.

Double Fine originally announced Psychonauts 2, a sequel to the cult-classic 2005 game Psychonauts, back in 2015. The developer is using the crowdfunding platform Fig to fund part of its development, successfully raising more than $3 million from 24,109 total backers.

"We love the game we're making and we want to make sure that Psychonauts 2 is something you’ll love too — a game that carries on the legacy of Psychonauts in a meaningful and special way," Double Fine said. "We’re making great progress, but we want to make sure the game has the time it needs to shine.

"We’re sorry that you’ll have to wait a little longer than we first estimated, but we’re also hopeful that you’ll understand it will mean being able to deliver a better game. We’re really excited about the things we’re making, and we can’t wait to share them with you!"

No new release date or release window was given for the game, meaning there's no guarantee it'll come out in 2019 either.