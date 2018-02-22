President Trump Proposes Violent Game Regulations

President Donald Trump today proposed regulating the content kids consume in video games, movies, and on the Internet during a listening session at the White House, CNN reports.

Related Blaming Video Games for School Shootings Is Misguided, Dangerous Those who perpetrate acts of violence in schools are more than three times less likely to play violent video games than an average high school student

"We have to do something about maybe what they're seeing and how they're seeing it," he said. "And also video games. I'm hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people's thoughts."

He went on to say movies are "so violent, and yet a kid is able to see the movie if sex isn't involved." He then wondered if some type of ratings system is necessary to fix the issue, but it's not clear if he's referring to an overhaul of the current ratings systems for games and movies (which do take violent content into account) or an entirely new system.

The president made these comments during a discussion about school safety following the recent mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people. During the meeting, he also expanded on his idea to train and arm teachers, suggesting that educators who carry guns to class should get "a little bit of a bonus." He added he's considering offering federal money for teachers to undergo "rigorous" firearms training.

President Trump is not the first politician to do some hand-wringing about violence in video games after the Parkland shooting. Rhode Island State Representative Robert Nardolillo III plans to introduce a bill there that will tax video games rated "Mature" or higher by the ESRB. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin called violent games, TV shows, and music a "culture of death that is being celebrated." While he didn't call for a ban, he believes people should question what value violent media has in our society.



