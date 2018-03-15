Pre-Registration for 'Might & Magic Elemental Guardians' Is Open Now

Pre-registration for the free-to-play mobile game Might & Magic Elemental Guardians is available now, Ubisoft announced today. The game's set to release on May 31st on the Google Play and App Store.

"Developed by Ubisoft Barcelona Mobile, Might & Magic Elemental Guardians combines fast-paced strategy battles with stunning graphics, featuring a Western anime style," Ubisoft said in a press release. "Players collect and battle hundreds of beautifully animated fantasy creatures, evolving them to build the ultimate team of elemental warriors. Through both an exciting single-player campaign and a competitive PvP mode, players level up their team and their own customized Hero avatar as they advance in the game.

"Might & Magic Elemental Guardians is a fresh take on a classic franchise, featuring iconic characters from the brand as well as exclusive new creatures."

Anyone who pre-registers for the game will receive a "special in-game reward," though the company didn't elaborate on what that might be. Registration can be found right here.

The Might & Magic series debuted on PCs in 1986 with the release of Might and Magic Book One: The Secret of the Inner Sanctum. Since then, 10 games have been released for the series, with the most recent one, Might & Magic 10: Legacy, launching in 2014.