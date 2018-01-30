Pre-Order 'Battle For Azeroth,' Get a Level 110 Character Now

Battle For Azeroth, the latest expansion for massively multiplayer online role-playing game World of Warcraft, is available for pre-order starting today.

Blizzard has a bunch of goodies lined up for people who join the fight early. Players who pre-purchase Battle For Azeroth will get a level 110 character boost immediately so they can prepare for the expansion. A level 110 character is needed to unlock new Allied Races quest lines.

People can also work toward recruiting four of the expansion's new Allied Races starting today. After winning the respect of an Allied Race by completing quests and earning reputation, players unlock the ability to create characters from that race. Alliance players can add Void elves and Lightforged draenei to their ranks, while the Horde get Nightborne and Highmountain tauren.

If people choose to level up a new Allied Race, they can play through World of Warcraft's revamped level 1 to 100 questing experience. Zones across Azeroth now scale to a wide range of character levels, so players can enjoy content at their own pace. People who complete levels 20-110 as an Allied Race will also earn its distinctive Heritage Armor set. Blizzard says it will add other Allied Races in the future.

Battle For Azeroth is available for pre-purchase digitally in a standard edition ($49.99 SRP) and Digital Deluxe ($69.99) edition. There will also be a boxed Collector’s Edition. More details on that will be announced at later date. The expansion launches sometime this summer.