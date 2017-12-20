'Pokemon Go' Soon Gets Augmented Reality Overhaul For iPhone, iPad

Pokemon Go gets an enhanced augmented reality experience "soon" which will make the AR actions of the animated creatures more accurate and adds a new sort of dynamic gameplay, developer Niantic announced this morning.

After the update hits on iOS 11 devices, the game will get new AR+ features built on Apple's ARKit framework to "enhance the visuals and dynamics of catching Pokemon in the real world," according to the press release.

After the undated update hits, individual Pokemon will be more accurately positioned based on their surroundings and environment using the six degrees of freedom the technology provides. By utilizing ARKit’s advanced 3D AR scaling, a Pokemon’s size will be more accurately based on the world around them, changing in perspective and size as Trainers move closer or further away, according to the release.

AR+ mode also adds new dynamic gameplay to Pokémon GO encounters that will provide Trainers with more ways to catch Pokémon. Trainers can now get closer to a Pokémon to receive a special capture bonus, but Pokémon are aware of the physical proximity of Trainers, so they must approach carefully as it may flee if a person comes too close too quickly. Getting closer to a Pokémon using AR+ has unique gameplay benefits, including being awarded the new Expert Handler bonus, which provides more XP and Stardust.





