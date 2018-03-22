'Pokémon Go' Eggstravaganza Event Returns Today

Pokémon Go's Eggstravaganza event returns starting today. From now through April 2nd at 1 p.m. PDT, trainers have better chances of hatching certain pocket monsters in the popular augmented reality game.

This year, developer Niantic promises an even greater variety of Pokémon will be found in 2 km Eggs, and only those Eggs will be available from PokéStops throughout the event. This means that Pokémon normally found in 5 km or 10 km Eggs, like Wynaut or Ralts, can hatch in 2 km Eggs. Certain rare creatures like Pichu or Togepi also have an increased hatch rate during the event.

In addition, Niantic says every hatched egg will include bonus Candy to help trainers power up their new Pokémon. Double Stardust is available too, and the in-game shop has special boxes with Super Incubators and Star Pieces.