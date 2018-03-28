PlayStation VR Gets a Permanent Price Cut

The PlayStation VR headset is getting a permanent price cut, Sony announced today. Starting tomorrow, March 29th, you can grab one for $299.99 USD/$379.99 CAD. That's $100 cheaper than its previous retail price.

The price drop also affects some bundles. The PSVR Doom bundle is now $299.99 USD (originally $399.99). It includes the headset, PlayStation Camera, a demo disc, and the Doom VFR game. Meanwhile, the PSVR Skyrim bundle is now $349.99 USD (originally $449.99). That includes the headset, camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, the demo disc, and a copy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR and all of its official add-ons.

The PlayStation VR headset is a more affordable way for people to dip their toes into virtual reality, and this price cut will undoubtedly make it more attractive to people without high-end PCs. Sony has already sold over 2 million PSVR units and 12.2 million copies of VR titles through December 3rd, 2017, the company recently announced. A variety of new VR titles were announced at last year's PSX event and they're currently in development. You can check out a roundup of the announcements here.