PlayStation Exec Leaves Sony After One Year

PlayStation head of third-party developer relations Florian Hunziker has left Sony Interactive Entertainment after one year, according to GamesBeat. The company hasn't officially announced the change yet, but Hunziker reportedly confirmed his departure to GamesBeat via email.

Hunziker joined SIE in January 2017. Before that, he was chief operating officer at Harmonix. He also co-founded a startup called Element Six Entertainment with former Destiny creative director Ryan Ellis. He took over the third-party developer relations role from Adam Boyes, who left Sony to become CEO of studio Iron Galaxy.

Hunziker is not the first executive to leave Sony Interactive Entertainment recently. SIE president and global CEO Andrew House stepped down in October, although it's unclear why he left or where he's heading next. He worked for Sony for 27 years. John Kodera, who also has a long history with the company, is taking over his position.

Last year was good for Sony and the PlayStation. The console had its biggest Black Friday ever, and senior vice president and head of PlayStation Network Eric Lempel says Sony's profits were up 346 percent. "The majority of that was fueled by the PlayStation business," he says. "The console business is doing great." PlayStation arguably had the best third-party support as well. But, it's not clear how the shakeups at Sony will affect those relationships.

