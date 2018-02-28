Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, an upcoming tactical adventure game that mixes XCom-like turnbased combat with with exploration and stealth, has been announced by publisher Funcom and developer Bearded Ladies. Currently, the game boasts developers who worked on both the Payday and Hitman series.

Mutant Year Zero, expected to be released sometime this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, puts players in the shoes of titular mutants wandering a post-apocolyptic world looking for the "legendary Eden." Check out the game's reveal trailer above.

"It’s an unusual label for a game, but tactical adventure really fits the bill, no duck pun intended,” Bearded Ladies executive producer Ulf Andersson said in a press release. “Our goal is to blend the deep and tactical combat of XCom with a branching storyline that unfolds as you explore overgrown forests and abandoned cities with your team of Mutants. Mixing that with real-time stealth gameplay gives you a unique way to approach or avoid combat situations you encounter while exploring."

Funcom and Bearded Ladies plan to debut gameplay footage behind closed doors next month at the annual Game Developers Conference. No solid release date has been given for the game.