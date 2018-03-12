'PixARK' Begins Early Access Run This Month

PixARK, a voxel-based open world game set in the Ark: Survival Evolved universe, is set to enter early access on Steam and Xbox One on March 27th, developer Snail Games announced today.

The full game's launch is expected sometime later this year for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, though the developer didn't specify a concrete date. PixARK, at launch, will support both single and multiplayer, as well as over 100 different creatures to tame and a procedurally generated world with eight different biomes.

PixARK was originally announced back in January. While its not acting as developer, Ark: Survival Evolved creator Studio Wildcard is acting as a creative consultant for the game.