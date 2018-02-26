PAX Operator ReedPOP Buys Eurogamer Parent Company Gamer Network

ReedPOP produces games and pop culture live events like PAX, New York Comic Con, and TwitchCon. Now, it's expanding beyond event production and adding the Gamer Network to its portfolio, it announced today.

Related The Coolest Games of PAX East The Boston-based fan event plays host to one of the most impressive lineups of indie games in the world

The Gamer Network is home to a number of video game publications, community sites, and YouTube channels, including Eurogamer, Rock, Paper, Shotgun, VG247, and GamesIndustry.biz. It also organizes the UK's biggest games event, EGX.

Gamer Network founder Rupert Loman will remain with the company to focus on ReedPOP’s global games strategy and expansion. Simon Maxwell is being promoted from his current role as chief operating officer to Managing Director of Gamer Network and VP Reedpop UK to run the company. ReedPOP says all staff will remain with the business. Gamer Network’s new 11,000 square foot HQ in Brighton will open next week.

Over on Eurogamer, editor Oli Welsh assures readers the publication isn't changing, but it can now use ReedPOP's muscle to expand. "The most important thing you, as Eurogamer readers, need to know about this deal is that Eurogamer is not going to change," he writes. "We will still cover video games in exactly the same way, to the same depth as we do now. Our editorial policies won't change and nor will our independent spirit. Our team of editors, writers and video producers isn't changing at all. Nor are the tech, sales and management teams who make what we do possible."

Welsh also says Eurogamer is getting a facelift in the next few weeks. "It won't be a radical change – the homepage layout will look pretty familiar at first glance, for example – but it's still a complete overhaul of every element of the site and, considering the site you're looking at now was launched all the way back in 2011, it will still feel like quite a big leap."