'Overwatch's' Uprising Event Returns in April

Blizzard is bringing back Overwatch's seasonal Uprising event on April 10th, it revealed today on Twitter.

Initiating archive declassification…

Mission files unlock: April 10.



RETWEET to confirm. pic.twitter.com/cTevQ8M5CE — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 29, 2018

Related New 'Overwatch' Hero Brigitte Officially Arrives But she won't hit the competitive scene until Season 10

Last year's Uprising event focused on a pivotal moment in Overwatch lore, an omnic revolt in King's Row, London. The co-op mission tasked players with defeating waves of robotic enemies as Tracer, Torbjörn, Reinhardt, and Mercy. Like most Overwatch events, it offered special hero skins, emotes, and more. Blizzard says fans played an estimated 145.5 million games of Uprising last year across PC and consoles. But, only 0.6 percent of teams actually completed the mission on its highest difficulty setting. The bad guys reportedly won 11 million more times than the heroes.

Blizzard hasn't released details about next month's Uprising event, but fans speculate it could focus on Blackwatch, the covert ops division of Overwatch. One eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted the Blackwatch logo in the background of Blizzard's teaser video.

Pause at 7s there is the Blackwatch logo in the background. (2nd screenshot from last year, without the Blackwatch logo) pic.twitter.com/oVTWJzQPED — Milchmaster (@Zitronenessig) March 29, 2018

If the new event does revolve around Blackwatch, it will likely feature known members like Reaper, McCree, Moira, and Genji.