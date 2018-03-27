Overwatch World Cup 2018 Begins Today

The Overwatch World Cup begins today, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced. This is the third annual esports tournament for the popular online hero shooter.

From today through the end of Competitive Season 9, which ends on April 28th, Blizzard says it will be tracking the average skill rating (SR) of each country's top 150 players. Fans can keep up-to-date on each country's progress on the Overwatch World Cup website. Blizzard will then invite the top 20 countries to compete in the 2018 Overwatch World Cup.

This year, the tournament's four group stages will be held in France, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States. These countries automatically qualify for the competition, bringing the team total to 24. If a host country makes the top 20, Blizzard says the 21st-ranked country will take their place, and so on.

Last year's Overwatch World Cup was a fun watch, especially the tense final standoff between reigning champ South Korea and the underdog Canadian team. The 2018 tournament will take place sometime in November in California.