'Overwatch' Opens the Door to Blizzard World

Blizzard World, Overwatch's new map based on an imagined Blizzard theme park, is now open for public play on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.

The map brings with it more than 100 new core cosmetic items including skins, sprays, player icons, emotes and more for all 26 heroes. Those new items can be earned started today as well in standard Overwatch loot boxes.

Here's Blizzard's break down of what skins will be included in the update:

Legendary Skins:



Blackhand Doomfist

Black Cat D.Va

Kabuki Hanzo

Asp Pharah

Capoeira Lúcio

Ecopoint: Antarctica Mei

Immortal Orisa

Crusader Reinhardt

Butcher Roadhog

Magni Torbjörn

Nova Widowmaker

Barbarian Zarya

Epic Skins: