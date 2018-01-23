'Overwatch' Opens the Door to Blizzard World

Blizzard World, Overwatch's new map based on an imagined Blizzard theme park, is now open for public play on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.
The map brings with it more than 100 new core cosmetic items including skins, sprays, player icons, emotes and more for all 26 heroes. Those new items can be earned started today as well in standard Overwatch loot boxes.
Here's Blizzard's break down of what skins will be included in the update:
Legendary Skins:
- Blackhand Doomfist
- Black Cat D.Va
- Kabuki Hanzo
- Asp Pharah
- Capoeira Lúcio
- Ecopoint: Antarctica Mei
- Immortal Orisa
- Crusader Reinhardt
- Butcher Roadhog
- Magni Torbjörn
- Nova Widowmaker
- Barbarian Zarya
Epic Skins:
- Caution Junkrat
- Royal McCree
- Hellfire Reaper
- Peacock Symmetra
- Carbon Fiber Zenyatta