'Overwatch': Newest Hero Is Armor Engineer Brigitte

After numerous teasing hints from Blizzard, Overwatch officially has a new hero. Brigitte is a melee support character who combines aspects of both her father, Torbjorn, and her godfather, Reinhardt. The public test realm patch notes describe her as "an engineer with peerless armor-constructing abilities."

Related 'Overwatch': Birth of a Professional Esports League How Blizzard is using Overwatch to redefine sports and esports for an international audience

"Brigitte’s armor engineering capabilities make her a stalwart support hero, capable of holding her ground in combat while also providing healing and armor for her allies," Blizzard says.

Here is a list of her abilities:

Rocket Flail: A melee weapon with extended range, it lets Brigitte strike multiple enemies with a single swing

Repair Pack: Brigitte tosses a Repair Pack that can heal an ally. Any healing over the ally's maximum health provides armor instead

Whip Shot: Brigitte's alternate attack throws her flail over a long distance, dealing damage and knocking an enemy away from her

Barrier Shield: Deploys a frontal energy barrier to absorb a limited amount of damage

Shield Bash: After her shield is deployed, Brigitte can dash forward to stun an enemy

Rally: Brigitte's ultimate makes her move faster and provides all nearby allies with armor that lasts until it's removed by damage

In Overwatch lore, Brigitte Lindholm is the youngest daughter of weapons designer Torbjorn. She grew up on tales of heroes and chivalry told by her godfather, Reinhardt. When the old knight retires from Overwatch and goes on a quest to bring justice, Brigitte asks to become his squire. Eventually, she realizes squiring isn't enough, and she decides to build her own armor and fight on the front lines.

Brigitte is playable now on the PTR. There's no word yet on when she'll officially go live in-game.