One Year Later, Nintendo Reflects On The Switch

In celebration of the Nintendo Switch's one year anniversary, Shinya Takahashi, Nintendo's general manager of the entertainment and development division, answered various questions about the console and what's been the most surprising way people have used it to play games. Check out the full video above.

When asked about the most interesting ways he's seen people playing the Switch, Takahashi brings up people who detach the console's separate Joycon controllers, letting their arms fall lackadaisically in different positions, as well as people who prop the screen up on its side to play while lying in bed.

In terms of the Switch's success, Takahashi says from the get-go, Nintendo's "ideal situation" was to see one console in every house. "[B]ut we're starting to think that one Nintendo Switch per person might be possible," he said. This mirrors comments from Nintendo last month, where video game luminary Shigeru Miyamoto said, "Our ultimate ambition is for a Nintendo Switch to be owned not just by every family, but by every single person."

"And since the population of the world is seven billion, I guess we've got our work cut out for us," Takahashi added in the video.

The Nintendo Switch was released on March 3rd, 2017. It's since gone on to become the fastest-selling console in the United States.