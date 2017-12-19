One of China's most-popular MOBAs, Honor of Kings, is now available on mobile devices as Arena of Valor in North America, publisher Tencent announced today. In its home country, the game is played by more than 200 million players.

"Arena of Valor features 10-15 minute rounds of frenetic 5v5 action, with a roster of epic champions, each with unique abilities and playstyles," Tencent said in a press release. "As one of Tencent Games’ first launched titles in North America, the highly-anticipated game is an accessible but uncompromising master design of the MOBA strategic style of gameplay."

More than three-quarters of China's "younger generation" plays the game. "Tencent is introducing the best gaming experience on mobile device to US gamers, so everyone can enjoy MOBA action anytime, anywhere,” an unspecified Tencent spokesperson added.

Arena of Valor is available for free on mobile storefronts. Check out a cinematic trailer for the game above.

Tencent's been in the news a lot lately. Not only did it recently partner with Nintendo to bring Arena of Valor to the Nintendo Switch, it's partnered with the PUBG Corporation to bring the massively-successful PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to China.